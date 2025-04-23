Louisiana Motel Housekeepers Find Abandoned 1-Year-Old in Room

BATON ROUGE (KPEL) - Louisiana authorities are searching for the parents of a 1-year-old child who was seemingly abandoned at a motel in Baton Rouge.

Get our free mobile app

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the American Inn Motel on Wednesday afternoon. The young boy's identity is still unknown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

WBRZ reports that housekeepers at the American Inn Motel told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that they found the boy around noon while cleaning rooms.

Police are still searching for the child's parents, and their identities are also unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation, and authorities ask that anyone with information contact (225) 398-2000.

The child is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

If the child was intentionally abandoned, the parents or guardians could face Child Desertion. Penalties for this misdemeanor offense can include fines up to $500, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.