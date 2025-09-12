(Rapides Parish) - State Police have arrested a police chief in central Louisiana after he allegedly sexually abused a minor.

According to KATC TV 3, Cheneyville Chief of Police Charles Issac, 37, was booked with molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, and aggravated crimes against nature.

The Special Victims Unit began its investigation earlier this month after it received a report that a child was being abused.

Issac was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on September 11, and State Police say that the alleged abuse did not happen while the chief was on duty.

KATC reports that the chief of police position in Cheneyville is not an elected position.

Louisiana State Police say that the investigation in this case is ongoing.

If you suspect that a child is being abused in Louisiana, you can report your concerns to the state Police by visiting http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org].

Police often say that people play a vital role in combating crimes against children and that if you suspect a child is in danger, you should contact authorities immediately.

Signs Kid is Being Abused

One sign that a child may be being abused is when they begin to shelter themselves from others and slowly start to act differently around friends and family.

Another sign that a child may be being abused by an adult is a change in their mood. Those being abused often become angry with others or depressed. It is vital to observe kids that you suspect may be being abused, never ignore the signs.