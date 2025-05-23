BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana man is facing serious charges after what authorities say was a road rage incident.

Stefan Scott, 21, was identified as the suspect in a road rage incident where one individual was shot and critically injured Thursday evening, according to WAFB.

Road Rage Escalates to Gunfire

In a press release, the Baton Rouge Police Department stated that around 6 pm in the 9988 block of Florida Blvd, a verbal altercation related to road rage escalated when Scott exited his vehicle with a gun and began to threaten the driver and passenger in the other vehicle.

Scott followed the two victims as they attempted to drive away from him. As Scott passed on the right side of their vehicle, he fired one shot, which struck and injured the driver.

As he attempted to flee, he wrecked into two vehicles.

Victim’s Condition and Ongoing Investigation

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody, and received witness statements from individuals who were in the area at the time of the road rage incident and shooting.

Stefan Scott was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault by Drive-By Shooting, and Illegal Use of Weapons.

The victim who was shot during the incident was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask that anyone with additional information contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-289-4869 or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.

