With the news from Afghanistan growing worse by the day, more and more Americans are throwing up their hands in frustration and asking, "What could possibly be next?"

Well, what if it came to light that millions and millions of US dollars could end up in the hands of the Taliban?

Louisiana's John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, is demanding that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to stop the International Monetary Fund from flowing cash to those Afghani terrorists.

According to Kennedy, the Biden administration has been backing a $650 billion IMF allocation. More than $400 million of that would go to to Afghanistan, which is now ruled by the Taliban. The IMF allocation is set for August 23.

Here is a portion of Kennedy's letter to Secretary Yellen:

“During our meeting last May, I urged you to halt your pursuit of approving Special Drawing Rights under the guise that an allocation would provide foreign aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. As I noted...millions would go to our adversaries, state sponsors of terrorists, and countries that have perpetrated genocide. It is my understanding that Afghanistan, under the approved allocation, is expected to receive $450 million...a portion of which is scheduled to arrive in Afghanistan by next week."

“As the Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan...it is clear these SDRs will fall into their hands. With this in mind, I urge you to block the nearly half a billion dollars that is headed to Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule."

The Senator says that nations harboring or sponsoring terrorists would also receive aid from the Biden approved IMF cash. In addition to Afghanistan's $400 million, Iran would receive $3.5 billion, and Syria would receive $900 million.

Kennedy also insists that the Biden Administration must not allow the Taliban to gain legitimacy in economic or diplomatic dealings with the United States or other nations, especially China and Russia.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



America's Most Conservative Presidents Ever