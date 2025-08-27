‘Nearly All’ Louisiana Smitty’s Employees Lose Jobs After Fire, No Severance Offered

Roseland, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - This past Friday (8/22/25) the Smitty's automotive chemical supply facility in Roseland, Louisiana tragically caught fire forcing evacuations within a mile radius of the plant as well as causing oil and chemical contamination in the Tangipahoa River.

Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were or have been reported as a result of the explosion.

The Louisiana Smitty's plant employed approximately 400 people, and according to a new report, it looks like "nearly all" of those employees have been laid off with reportedly no severance pay being offered.

Louisiana Smitty's Plant Explosion YouTube Via WDSU loading...

Louisiana Smitty's Plant Fire

On Friday, August 22, 2025, a large explosion occurred at Smitty's Supply in Roseland, Louisiana.

The explosion caused a massive fire at the plant as well as forced mandatory evacuations in the area.

READ MORE: Oil Pollution Cleanup Underway After Roseland Facility Explosion

As a result the explosion, nearly all of the roughly 400 employees at Smitty's Supply are now left unemployed, many of whom still have their vehicles in the parking lot at the plant with no timeline on when they can get back on the property to retrieve them.

To make matters worse, reportedly Smitty's Supply employers were recently informed via text and email that "almost all employees are being laid off" according to WBRZ.com.

Smitty's Plant Explosion Google Maps loading...

WBRZ.com reports a former Smitty's employee shared a text message they allegedly received this past Monday (8/25/25) stating "Just a FYI as of friday the 22nd everyone has been laid off".

The former employee goes on to tell WBRZ that she now has no job, no car because it's still in the Smitty's parking lot, and has 4 kids, rent, and expenses she now has no idea how she'll pay.

READ MORE: UK Tourists Try Louisiana Cajun Food for the 1st Time

From WBRZ.com -

The email, sent out Tuesday afternoon, also says the layoffs are permanent, but that employees will be paid for any unused vacation time. Health insurance will be available for a limited time. There is no severance package.

Read more at WBRZ.com.