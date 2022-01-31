Louisiana Soldiers on Alert as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Progresses
As the war of words escalates between Russia and the United States of America over the Ukraine crises, soldiers across the country are on standby for possible deployment.
At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council early Monday morning, diplomats from the two world powers faced off and accused each other of stoking the crisis. According to The Washington Post, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya had some harsh words for the U.S.
“You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want your words to become a reality,” Nebenzya said in remarks directed toward U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as he accused the U.S. of "provoking escalation."
Nebenzya says the United States is being dishonest in its assertion that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. But, according to militarytimes.com, Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border. Also, Russia has launched a series of war games in the region and has warned that they would take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and NATO did not meet their demands.
Ukraine is the second largest former Soviet republic in Europe - after Russia, of course - and has been a huge subject of Russian President Vladimir Putin's disgust with the U.S. and the West, according to npr.org.
"We are ready no matter what happens," iterated President Joe Biden following his meeting with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to theguardian.com. The President has pledged swift and harsh economic sanctions against Moscow if Russia attacks Ukraine.
Part of being ready is having troops on high security alert. According to militarytimes.com, troops at Fort Polk, Louisiana, are among the troops that are prepared to deploy.
The other troops include:
- Fort Stewart, Georgia
- Fort Hood, Texas
- Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
- Robins Air Force Base, Georgia
Up to 8,500 troops have been told by the Pentagon to be ready to deploy with at least five days' notice. According to militarytimes.com, the troops will do so either alongside the NATO Response Force or as part of unilateral deployments.
Units preparing to deploy include:
- the 82nd Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina
- the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky
- the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado