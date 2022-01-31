Louisiana Soldiers on Alert as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Progresses

As the war of words escalates between Russia and the United States of America over the Ukraine crises, soldiers across the country are on standby for possible deployment.

At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council early Monday morning, diplomats from the two world powers faced off and accused each other of stoking the crisis. According to The Washington Post, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya had some harsh words for the U.S.

“You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want your words to become a reality,” Nebenzya said in remarks directed toward U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as he accused the U.S. of "provoking escalation."

Nebenzya says the United States is being dishonest in its assertion that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine. But, according to militarytimes.com, Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border. Also, Russia has launched a series of war games in the region and has warned that they would take "retaliatory measures" if the U.S. and NATO did not meet their demands.

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) loading...

Ukraine is the second largest former Soviet republic in Europe - after Russia, of course - and has been a huge subject of Russian President Vladimir Putin's disgust with the U.S. and the West, according to npr.org.

"We are ready no matter what happens," iterated President Joe Biden following his meeting with the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to theguardian.com. The President has pledged swift and harsh economic sanctions against Moscow if Russia attacks Ukraine.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) loading...

Part of being ready is having troops on high security alert. According to militarytimes.com, troops at Fort Polk, Louisiana, are among the troops that are prepared to deploy.

The other troops include:

Fort Stewart, Georgia

Fort Hood, Texas

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

Up to 8,500 troops have been told by the Pentagon to be ready to deploy with at least five days' notice. According to militarytimes.com, the troops will do so either alongside the NATO Response Force or as part of unilateral deployments.

Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images loading...

Units preparing to deploy include:

the 82nd Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina

the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky

the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.