A Louisiana man is facing charges after members of the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, along with other agencies, discovered 730 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

How Did This Investigation Start?

For people who may think that a tip to law enforcement about possible criminal activity goes nowhere, that's not the case.

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield, a cybertip was received that referenced a person who had a social media account that contained videos of the sexual abuse of children.

The tip was received in December of 2024. An investigation began shortly after the tip was received.

How Did The Investigation Evolve?

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the account, and upon investigation, they determined that it belonged to 35-year-old Matthew Corkern.

On Friday, April 25, officials had arrest warrants and further search warrants in hand when they went to Corkern's home.

The man was charged with 62 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13. The Ascension Parish man was then booked into jail.

What Else Has Been Revealed About This Case?

According to Mayfield, investigators from the Louisiana State Police and other agencies report finding additional images and videos.

In addition to the 62 counts, investigators say they found 730 images and videos of child sex abuse material on a phone that belongs to Corken.

After this discovery, Corken was charged with an additional 730 counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13.

Which Agencies Worked Together On This Case?

FBI Baton Rouge Field Office

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Narcotics/Detectives

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

How Can You Help Fight These Types Of Crimes?

According to officials, the public can play a huge role in helping to crack down on these types of crimes in your area.

If you know someone who is doing something like this, or if you have come across someone doing something like this in any form, you need to report it to the Louisiana State Police.

In addition, if you have any information concerning children or anyone being used for sex or labor, you can report that activity as well.

Whether it's these crimes or any other type of incident or something suspicious, please report it.

The Louisiana State Police has an online reporting system where you will remain anonymous.

The form is available by clicking on the following address: http://la-safe.org/, and then selecting "Suspicious Activity".

Again, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

What's The Role Of The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit?

As the title of the group explains, this branch of the Louisiana State Police investigates the exploitation of children.

The Special Victims Unit also works to prevent and combat the trafficking of anyone for the purposes of sex or labor.

Investigators say if you know or see anything, reporting this is what they hope you will do.

