Louisiana State Symbols Even Life-Long Louisianians Might Not Know

Almost every city in Louisiana is the "Official Capitol" of something, but who knew we had so many different Louisiana state symbols?

strawberry Lintao Zhang/Getty Images loading...



Official Symbols Of Louisiana

We all know the Louisiana state bird is the mosquito. Oh, sorry...it's the brown pelican. Obviously, Louisiana's state song is "You Are My Sunshine". But, do you know what the official state poem, state mineral, or state gemstone is?

It's OK, we didn't either...until now.

Oh, and apparently Louisiana has more than one State Song. Considering how musical we are in Louisiana that's fairly appropriate.

Louisiana has an official state amphibian, fossil, and even an official state Tartan whatever that is.

Below are a few official Louisiana state things that might have been voted into place when we weren't looking, but they're kinda great.

Louisiana State Amphibian - Green Tree Frog



Scenes Of Outback Queensland, Australia (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) loading...

Louisiana State Fossil - Petrified Palmwood

Wikipedia.com - "In Grant Parish, Louisiana (and probably in other areas also), Native Americans used petrified palmwood to make projectile points and other tools such as knives, awls, and scrapers."

Daderot Via Wikipedia Daderot Via Wikipedia loading...

Louisiana State Fish - White Perch



White perch. NOAA, Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory Via Wikipedia Under Public Domain loading...

Louisiana State Gemstone - Cabochon Cut Gemstone from Eastern Oyster Shell



Oyster Farmers Reel As Brexit And Pandemic Deliver Double Blow (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) loading...

Louisiana State Slogan - "Feed Your Soul"



Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival loading...

Louisiana doesn't just have one state song, we have two, and actually more than that.

We have an official state environmental song, and a state march song, all being independent of the others.

Here's how all of Louisiana's official state songs shake out -

Louisiana State Environmental Song - "The Gifts of Earth"

Louisiana State March Song - "Louisiana My Home Sweet Home"



Louisiana State Vegetable Plant - Creole Tomato



Wikipedia Via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported Wikipedia Via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported loading...



Louisiana Musical Instrument - Cajun Accordion



Wayne Toups, Facebook Wayne Toups, Facebook loading...



Louisiana State Tartan - What is a Tartan?

A Tartan is "a patterned cloth consisting of crisscrossed, horizontal and vertical bands in multiple colors. Tartans originated in woven wool, but now they are made in many other materials. Tartan is particularly associated with Scotland, as Scottish kilts almost always have tartan patterns" according to Wikipedia.com.

The official Louisiana state tartan was designed by Joe McD.Campbell in 2001.

The Louisiana state tartan utilizes the colors blue, green, white, and black.

Each color represents something different about Louisiana.

From tartanregister.gov.uk -

"Blue for the sky, lakes, bayous, rivers, and waterways.

Green for agriculture and forests.

White for rice, sugar cane, cotton, and magnolias.

Black for petroleum and natural resources."

web.archive.org web.archive.org loading...

Louisiana State Mineral - Agate

Agate "is a common rock formation, consisting of chalcedony and quartz as its primary components,[2] with a wide variety of colors. Agates are primarily formed within volcanic and metamorphic rocks" - Wikipedia.com.

Doxymo Via Wikipedia Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International Doxymo Via Wikipedia Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International loading...

Louisiana State Folkdance - Square Dance

How is it not the two-step or waltz?

Folk Dancing (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images) loading...

Louisiana State Boat - Pirogue

Gulf Coast Begins Recovery From Hurricane Rita (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) loading...



Louisiana State Judicial Poem - "America, We The People"

Written by Sylvia Davidson Lott Buckley.

Louisiana State Senate Poem - "Leadership"

Written by Jean McGivney Boese.

Read both of the Louisiana state poems on Wikipedia HERE.