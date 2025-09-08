(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A Louisiana teenager was killed in a heartbreaking scene Saturday night when he was standing along the roadway following a 3-car traffic crash.

What Is Known About The Initial Crash?

According to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, a truck was waiting on North Perkins Ferry Road in the northbound lane in order to make a left turn.

As the Chevy truck was waiting to make the turn, another vehicle attempted to pass it in a no-passing zone.

As the vehicle attempted to pass the Chevy truck, it collided head-on with another truck traveling in the opposite direction.

What Followed The Initial Crash?

The people involved in the initial 3-vehicle crash were all outside their vehicles, attempting to offer help.

They were joined by others who had stopped to help those involved in the crash.

Calcasieu deputies say everyone standing on the side of the roadway was able to get out of the way when another vehicle plowed into the back of one of the trucks involved in the initial crash.

What Happened When Another Truck Approached The Scene?

What happened next was unbelievable. Deputies say the driver was not watching the roadway.

They say that the driver hit 19-year-old Gideon M. Capitano. He was unable to get out of the way of the truck like the others on the roadway.

The young man was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old's injuries were too severe, and he died Sunday from those injuries.

What Did Deputies Determine About The Driver Who Hit The Teen?

Calcasieu deputies detained the driver of that truck, who they say showed signs of impairment.

They say 24-year-old Shelby T. Wood was given a standard field sobriety test and did not perform well.

Officials took a blood sample from the woman, and those results are pending.

What Charges Was The Woman Arrested For Following The Deadly Crash?

The investigation continued, and they booked Wood into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

Driving While Intoxicated, First Offense

Careless Operation

Expired Registration

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say the investigation is ongoing.

