Louisiana Trooper on Leave After Allegedly Partying with LSU Band

You can take the trooper out of Louisiana, but you can't take Louisiana out of the trooper.

A Louisiana State Trooper is currently on leave and is under investigation following an alleged incident where he was partying and drinking with at least one female member of the LSU band following September 25th's away game against Mississippi State. The trooper in question was traveling to Starkville in conjunction with LSU, and was on-duty. He has not been identified at this time.

An attorney for the female band member has issued a statement, saying, "First of all, both she and her family say they respect law enforcement and back the blue. This is in no way an infringement on law enforcement. There was an incident that was inappropriate that she reported to the band director."

According to WBRZ, the allegations of misconduct include drinking and touching that was sexual in nature. Shortly after the complaints were made known, LSU launched a Title IX investigation, covering both sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The state trooper was placed on administrative leave last week, and will stay on leave until the investigation has concluded. Louisiana State Police released a statement today, you can find that full statement below:

Following a complaint of an alleged incident involving a Louisiana State University student, an LSP employee was placed on administrative leave last week with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the administrative investigation. The complaint involves allegations of a misconduct incident that took place while the employee was working in conjunction with Louisiana State University. The investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time. As the investigation progresses, further information will be made available to the public. Upon learning of the allegations, our agency took immediate action to begin the investigatory process and ensure that both the complainant and our employee were notified of the steps being taken,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will ensure all circumstances of the alleged incident are investigated thoroughly and fairly while remaining committed to our citizens and agency personnel with transparency and professionalism."

LSU also put out a statement today, saying, "“We’re aware of an incident that occurred, proper protocol was followed in reporting to the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX, and the Title IX process is currently being carried out.”

We will update this article once more information becomes available.

