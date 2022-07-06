Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Holding Boyfriend at Gunpoint After Catching Him With Another Woman

A Louisiana woman has been arrested after she allegedly held her boyfriend at gunpoint.

According to MyArklaMiss.com, a 32-year-old Monroe woman by the name of Antionette Leshay Cash was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly holding her boyfriend of one month at gunpoint after she caught him "with another woman."

On June 22, 2022, around 6:07 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company on the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a discharged firearm. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who advised that his girlfriend of one month, 32-year-old Antionette Leshay Cash, allegedly battered him.

Police say Cash showed up at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Monroe where her boyfriend reportedly works and found him "speaking with another woman who he has a sexual relationship with."

Her boyfriend told police that she "grabbed a handgun" from the vehicle she arrived in and began to walk toward him. At that point, her boyfriend claims that she put the gun against his head when the second woman intervened. During a struggle over the firearm, the gun reportedly fired a shot into the ground.

According to the victim, the second woman then walked back to the car with the handgun while Cash allegedly began pulling his hair. Witnesses at the scene advised authorities they observed Cash allegedly load a magazine into the handgun and approach the victim.

Monroe Police officers have reviewed surveillance footage of the incident that lines up with witness testimonies and also allegedly shows Cash's juvenile child exiting the vehicle during the incident.

On Wednesday (Jul 6), authorities were able to locate Cash and place her under arrest. She was charged with Illegal Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner, and Battery of a Dating Partner.

