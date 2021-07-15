Louisiana Woman Feeds Alligator Using Set of Tongs [VIDEO]

This is dangerous.

Watch as an elderly woman in Louisiana feeds an alligator from her back steps using a set BBQ tongs.

The elderly couple seems to know this wild animal very well as the alligator approaches with caution, but still makes its way to the edge of their house.

Facebook via First Alert Hurricane

In her hands, the elderly woman appears to have raw meat in the tongs and you can even hear the alligator's teeth chomping on the utensil.

Many have suggested in the comment section that this is not good being that this will only invite this alligator to approach others without any reservations.

Facebook via First Alert Hurricane

I should also add here that elderly people should not be feeding alligators because of their quick speed when attacking. I suspect that this woman and/or husband would have trouble escaping an attack.