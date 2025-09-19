(Rapides Parish) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office wants a woman after she allegedly stole packs of steaks from a grocery store.

The photo, shared by the Sheriff's Department on their social media page, shows the suspect walking past the meat section in a store, and now authorities are looking for her.

According to their social media post, the woman allegedly "Several package’s of steaks and left the business without paying."

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at the following numbers: 318-641-6000, Main Office at 318-473-6700, or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The suspect you see here is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

