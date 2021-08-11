Congressman Mike Johnson talks about the just-passed-by-the-Senate, trillion-dollar-plus infrastructure bill and what the chances are that it can be stopped in the House of Representatives.

"It is frustrating and hard to believe," said Johnson, referring to the $1.2 trillion dollar legislation that passed with the help of 19 Republican lawmakers, including Louisiana's Dr. Bill Cassidy. "it opens the door to what will ultimately be the largest tax and spend legislation in history. It's completely irresponsible. It's dangerous."

Here's everything Johnson had to say about the bill and it's potential for economic disaster:

And his thoughts on Senator Cassidy's voting with the Democrat majority? "I don't want to make this personal. There's a lot of blame to go around," Johnson says, expressing his disappointment in the senior Senator's vote, "But what they have delivered here is something so radical. I've heard (Cassidy) say there are benefits...for Louisiana, but whatever small benefits might be buried in this legislation, they're far outweighed by this unprecedented, dangerous level of deficit spending. This is a terrible thing for the country and everybody in this state."

But Johnson says all is not lost. That there is a possibility that this bill, plus another Democrat $3.5 trillion spending bill, can be stopped. "Thankfully, Speaker Pelosi has guaranteed the radical left that she'll marry these two bills together. That will allow us - at least give us the potential - to take these bills down," he says, promising that Republican in the lower chamber will stand united in opposition, "I think we may be able to peel off a small handful of (Democrat) moderates.

"We have to stoke the fire of civil unrest in the other camp," Johnson says with a chuckle, "Pelosi has a three vote margin and she is having a real difficult time keeping moderates from swing districts united with these radical socialists. (Democrats) from those real close...districts are going to have a hard time going along with this. So, we're hoping we can peel off enough of them and stop this. We have to hold people accountable for these decisions."

What Louisiana Venues Got the Biggest Checks from the Feds?

Louisiana's Biggest Political Scandals