9:04 UPDATE:

The child has now been found safe.

9:03 UPDATE:

The family of Jade Antoinette Gibson says the child's mother was shot to death last night.

Louisiana State Police are working to get out as much information as possible about a child missing from New Orleans.

The child, 7-year-old Kevin Gibson, was last seen late Sunday evening according to police.

The boy was last seen in the Upper 9th Ward area around the intersection of Alvar and North Prieur Streets.

Kevin Gibson, missing child, photo courtesy of LSP

They are working to get a description of what the child was wearing at the time.