A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work.

According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.

It took about five minutes for the man inside of the home in the 1700 block of Julia Street to surrender himself to authorities.

When the man was taken in he said his name was Cory Johnson. In reality, the man was ultimately identified as Jason Provost Sr. He finally admitted to the New Iberia officers that he lied.

Lafayette Police had a warrant out for the man's arrest as they say he is the person is responsible for the shooting death of Mary Elizabeth Faulk last Friday night. Her shooting death happened on Gilman Street.

Officers booked him into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges:

Warrant for Second-Degree Murder

Probation and Parole Warrant

Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling Resisting an Officer by Providing False Identification

We initially reported on the arrest this morning. You can click here to read that story. To read information about our initial story Friday night about the shooting, click here.

In this morning's press release, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor expressed his appreciation to his officers for their response to the burglary call. He says their training enabled them to get a get a violent suspect into custody without incident.

