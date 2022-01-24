Man Carrying Own Severed Arm Survives Horrific Workplace Accident

A man in Maine is very lucky to be alive following a horrific accident while he was on the job.

The incident happened on Friday when the man's arm was cut off near the shoulder in an apparent workplace accident, possibly with a band saw.

The man ended up somehow stumbling onto a street carrying his own severed arm. Two members of the Lewiston Public Works crew saw the man and sprung into action. They applied a tourniquet while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

"That probably saved his life," said Mary Ann Brenchich, director of Lewiston Public Works.

"It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks," Brenchich went on to say. "It couldn't have been better guys for this situation."

The injured man, whose name has not been released, was then taken to a hospital and amazingly is expected to survive. It was unknown though if surgeons were able to re-attach his arm.

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.