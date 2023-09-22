Marietta, Georgia Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Crash on Interstate 10 in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A tragic crash near the Lafayette/Breaux Bridge border on Interstate 10 on Wednesday took the life of a truck driver from Marietta, Georgia. That's according to Louisiana State Police.
Get our free mobile app
We reported the fatal crash as it caused westbound traffic to be diverted at the Breaux Bridge exit. It happened in the 3:00 p.m. hour on I-10 near mile post 106. The initial investigation by State Police says the victim, 45-year-old Wayne Leroy Kales, ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and went up in flames. It's not known if Kales was wearing a seatbelt
Troop I has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2023.
The Most Expensive Property in Louisiana
66-acres of beautiful, undeveloped property in Lake Charles is perfect for your own little slice of Sportsman's Paradise.