LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A tragic crash near the Lafayette/Breaux Bridge border on Interstate 10 on Wednesday took the life of a truck driver from Marietta, Georgia. That's according to Louisiana State Police.

We reported the fatal crash as it caused westbound traffic to be diverted at the Breaux Bridge exit. It happened in the 3:00 p.m. hour on I-10 near mile post 106. The initial investigation by State Police says the victim, 45-year-old Wayne Leroy Kales, ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and went up in flames. It's not known if Kales was wearing a seatbelt

Troop I has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 39 deaths in 2023.