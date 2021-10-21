Former Marine Disarms Would-Be Robber in Attempted Armed Robbery Incident [VIDEO]

Yuma Country Sheriff

He didn't hesitate.

Watch as a few armed robbers walk into a gas station in Yuma, Az with guns pointed in an attempt to rob the establishment.

What they did not know was that a former U.S. Marine was in the store as they entered and when one of them pointed their gun at him, he quickly jumped into action.

I assume after many hours of training, this man knew how to disarm someone and when this person pointed their weapon at him, his training kicked in.

You can see the former Marine disarm the would-be robber and contain him while others slip away.

Yuma County Sheriff's

Now, deputies are looking for those who got away, but authorities in Yuma say that the person detained by the Marine was a juvenile.

The case remains under investigation and authorities report that no one was injured in this scary incident.

When deputies asked the man who once served the U.S. Marine Corps how he was able to react so quickly and take control of the situation, he told them, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

FB

Here's the video of the former Marine disarming a would-be robber from the gas station in Yuma, Az.

Disclaimer, if ever you're in this type of situation and not properly trained to disarm an individual, do NOT attempt what you're about to witness below.

Now that the video is making its way around the internet, so many reacting to what this Marine did.

So many are thanking him, while others say they'd like to reward him for his efforts and bravery.

FB

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Crime, Marine, police, robbery
Categories: National News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top