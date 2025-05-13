GULFPORT, Miss. (KPEL-FM) - Oh, Mississippi is out there doing Mississippi things. Exhibit A happened over the weekend, and it involves an alleged robbery of a Dollar General, so you know this is good already.

What Incident Happened at a Dollar General in Gulfport, Mississippi?

It all started on Sunday, May 11, around 9:32 pm at the Dollar General located at 12600 Dedeaux Road. (Dedeaux...doesn't that mean "go to sleep" in French?)

The Gulfport Police Department got a call about an armed robbery at the business so they showed up to investigate.

The employees told cops about the woman who entered the store with a firearm and demanded money. They went on to explain how the robber got into a fight with an employee before leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The alleged culprit would perhaps have been difficult to find with just a description. But that feat was made a lot easier when she actually showed back up to the store while authorities were in the middle of their investigation.

Alleged Robber Returns to the Scene of the Crime

34-year-old Jessinya Faye Ezell returned to the scene of the crime to find her cellphone she had dropped during the robbery.

So, yeah, she was easily nabbed, arrested, and booked.

Jessinya Faye Ezell Mugshot Harrison County Jail

Jessinya Faye Ezell Booked on Robbery Charges

Ezell was taken to the Harrison County Jail. Last we checked, she was being held on a $100,000 bond.

That's got to be one of the dumbest criminals of all time.