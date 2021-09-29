Mayor Cantrell Approves First Parade to Roll in New Orleans

New Orleans hasn't seen a parade since early 2020, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell is about to change that. Cantrell has approved the first parade to roll in New Orleans since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantrell says she's proud to announce that the first parade to cruise the streets of New Orleans in over a year will be the Krewe of Boo parade on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced today. "In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. -Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NOLA.com announces the first New Orleans parade since pandemic

https://twitter.com/NOLAnews/status/1443312277382389768

Mayor LaToya Cantrell signs ordinance creating stipulations for tandem floats in NOLA

Mayor Cantrell this is the first step in getting New Orleans back to parading! She'd like the city to have a normal Mardi Gras season come Spring of 2022.