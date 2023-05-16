McNeese Baseball To Take On #5 LSU Tonight In Baton Rouge

It's that time of the year college baseball fans. The time when two in-state college baseball teams face off. The battle down I-10 gets renewed tonight as the McNeese Cowboys baseball team travels down the interstate to take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge!

This is the game all McNeese baseball fans circle on their calendar each season. The Pokes are always looking to upset LSU especially when they are ranked nationally like they are now. LSU is ranked #5 in the country.

McNeese has been having a pretty good season. They are currently sitting with a 32-18 overall record and 12-12 in Southland Conference play. The Cowboys have won five of their last eight games. They will be looking to shock the LSU fans in Baton Rouge tonight.

The LSU Tigers are ranked 5th in the nation and have an impressive 39-12 record on the season. They are also sitting with a 17-9 Southeastern Conference (SEC) record. LSU is still reeling from losing two of three games over the weekend to Mississippi State in SEC play.

Before the losses to Mississippi State, LSU was ranked #2 in the country but with those losses, they fell to #5 in the D1 Baseball.com poll.

McNeese and LSU will face off tonight in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium. Gametime is set for 6:30 pm. Want to watch the game live? It will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus streaming platform.

If you don't have that channel, then you may want to get with your cable provider or check for the SEC network streaming service online.