(St. Martin Parish) - Sad news is coming out of St. Martin Parish after authorities announced that they were looking for a missing teen.

The St. Martinville Police Department posted a photo of Iris Davis on social media after she went missing on July 17th.

Well, as the search began, many in the St. Martinville area joined in on the search for the missing teen, and sadly, that search has come to a tragic end.

The St Martinville Police announced in a press release that Davis' body was located in a field near her house.

Davis was last seen at her residence on Sunday, July 13, but authorities declared her officially missing once she stopped communicating with a family member.

Police say that this case is being investigated as a homicide, and we will continue to follow the tragic story out of St. Martinville.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana.

