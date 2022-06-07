Moncus Park Announces Opening Date of New Playground & Water Adventure, Details on New Paid Parking

There are some new additions to Moncus Park that will be opening this weekend.

Moncus Park will officially open the Ochsner Lafayette General Playground and the Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at noon. These parks were designed with a Louisiana theme in mind and will be open and free to the general public.

The Ochsner Lafayette General Playground will feature a nature-inspired structure and interactive pieces. The playground will also include separate spaces for younger and older children so that everyone can enjoy the area regardless of age.

The natural beauty of Moncus Park creates an optimal landscape for improving the health and well-being of the people of Acadiana, which aligns with our vision to make Louisiana a healthier state. The inclusive playground celebrates individuality and encourages play, and we are honored to be a part of something so meaningful, - Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Patrick W. Gandy, Jr.

The Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure is 5,100 square feet and is an immersive experience fountain with a concrete pirogue and alligator sculpture. The space will also feature rows of vertical jets from both sculptures. This amazing water feature was designed by Fluidity Design Consultants, a global leader in water feature design out of Los Angeles founded by Jim Garland, a UL Lafayette architecture graduate.

The Moncus Park interactive water adventure will play a significant role in providing safe activities and opportunities for Lafayette residents to play outdoors. We are proud of the positive impact this gift will have locally, regionally, and beyond - Kathy Healy-Collier, President of Our Lady of Lourdes.

There is a third play area that is being built at Moncus Park, the Savoy Family Treehouse, which will be opening later this June.

It was also detailed in a press release the paid parking that is coming to Moncus Park. The parking fee will go to help support the parks day to day operations. Visitors will be required to pay a fee starting in July when they visit the park. Parking will be free for the first 30 minutes and then will cost $2 an hour per vehicle after that. There will be a maximum of $10 per day. Parking will also be completely free all day on Mondays.