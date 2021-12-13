Moncus Park Announces Opening Date for 2022: What You Need to Know

Moncus Park in Lafayette announcing their grand opening after being under construction since 2018.

Moncus Park Facebook

In a Facebook post, the park is announcing the opening date, hours, safety precautions, and park programming.

They are kicking off the new year with a brand new park. After 4 years of construction, expansion, designing, and mapping, the public will finally be able to take advantage of the new and fresh amenities being offered at the old Horse Farm.

Moncus Park will be opened on January 1st, 2022

Park hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Security will offer evening and overnight patrol in both lit and unlit areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Park Programming (arts, health, environmental education events) will begin the week of January 4th. The schedule will be posted on their website that week.

Moncus Park wants to remind folks that construction is still ongoing around the park, and to be mindful of workers and equipment that may be in the area.

Construction at Moncus Park will still be happening amid opening on January 1, 2022

However, Acadiana will get an early treat courtesy of Christmas In The Park. From December 16-29, you can celebrate the holidays at the park. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can visit the park for live music, shops, food, drinks, and much more. They have released their full list of activities, day by day, on the Moncus Park Facebook page.

It's been a long time coming for Moncus Park. It's going to be a beautiful park, with so many things to do. Whether you're with the kids, or just enjoying a nice day by yourself, I think this will be the place to be in the upcoming year.