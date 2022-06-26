New Warning—If You Find a Folded Dollar Bill, Don’t Pick it Up

Have you ever stopped to pick up money off of the ground?

I think we can all say that we have at one time or another. However, I would caution you not to do that for the foreseeable future.

It was reported earlier in June that authorities in Tennessee were warning residents to not pick up folded dollar bills that were found on the ground. In many instances, these bills were found to be laced with fentanyl.

The Perry Country Sheriff’s department has already seen two cases of this happening and sent the powdery white substance off to be tested. The results came back that the dollar bill was in fact laced with methamphetamine and fentanyl.

"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," Sheriff Nick Weems said. "I personally plan to push for legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment, if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for such poison. It enrages me as a father and the Sheriff, that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others well being, especially a child."

The Perry County Sherriff’s Department warned residents that even the smallest amount of fentanyl can be dangerous and lead to death.

Now I know that this is in Florida but Louisiana is currently having a massive problem when it comes to fentanyl. It is only a matter of time before we start to see the same things here in Acadiana. The biggest thing that scares me when it comes to this story is our children. Adults can be vigilant and start to pay attention located on the ground. Let's all keep our eyes open and pay attention to what is going on around us so that we don't have a situation like in Orange Beach.

It was reported on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that a toddler found a dollar bill that was folded on the ground in a crowded parking lot. Inside of the dollar bill was fentanyl.

“My son-in-law was fixing to put it in his billfold. He was going to unfold it and put it in his billfold,” recalled Randy Turner. “It could have been really bad because that would have gotten all over every one of us.”

Thankfully the situation ended okay for the family and they were able to get back to their beach vacation but this scary situation could have been a lot worse.

If you see any money that looks suspicious you are encouraged to leave it alone and call your local police department.

Police are still unsure how and why the laced money is showing up but many departments are starting to raise awareness of the issue so that the public can be prepared.