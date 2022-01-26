Monroe Woman Tries to Run Over Someone in Her SUV, Misses and Hits Apartment Building

People are just mean. And dumb.

A Monroe woman may fit both those descriptions.

On Tuesday, January 25, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Parkview Apartments in Richwood, Louisiana. Upon arrival, officers chatted with the apartment manager and boy did they get a story.

That manager proceeded to tell officers that 42-year-old Domneisha Sherman struck the apartment building with her 2005 Toyota Highlander on Monday, January 24.

What was the reason for Sherman hitting the building? Oh, she was just trying to hit someone with her vehicle but missed and hit the apartment complex instead.

Yeah, Ms. Sherman was quickly read her Miranda rights and sent to jail. She was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Simple Criminal Damage to Property.