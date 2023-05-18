Montana Becomes The First State To Ban TikTok. Is Louisiana Next? [VIDEO]

Montana's governor signed a bill Wednesday, May 17, to make it illegal for app stores to offer the app and give users the option to download TikTok. The bill also makes it illegal for the parent company to operate in the state.

This makes Montana the first state to impose an all-out ban on the popular app in the nation. State officials claim they took sweeping measures to ban the application because it poses a severe threat to national security. According to experts, the TikTok app uses tracking pixels to gather all the data on a user's device.

The risk is that the Chinese company ByteDance which developed TikTok, could be forced by the Chinese government to hand over that data. Because ByteDance, operates out of China and not the U.S., there are no checks on TikTok's data collection capabilities. That's a significant problem. Here's more info about Montana's TikTok ban, which will not go into effect until January 1, 2024.

Will there be an all-out TikTok ban in Louisiana? Sorry folks, but it looks like it. Louisiana is well on the way. KSLA News reported on December 19, 2022, Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced he was banning TikTok on all devices the Department of State issued, including cell phones and laptops.

“As secretary of state, I have the serious responsibility of protecting voters’ personally identifiable information, which is why I have taken the step of banning the use of TikTok on all devices owned or leased by my agency. I wholeheartedly believe that doing so on a statewide level would protect our data and reaffirm our commitment to privacy protections for our constituents. Therefore, I urge you to issue a directive banning the use of TikTok on our state government’s devices with immediate effect.”

Ardoin has urged Governor John Bel Edwards to follow the ban, but so far, he has not taken further action. Here's the latest on a TikTok ban in the Bayou State.

The governors of Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia, Texas, and Utah have issued similar bans.