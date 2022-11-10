Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show as Nicole Makes Landfall

Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show as Nicole Makes Landfall

Moon Griffon, Youtube via Moon Griffon Show

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Nicole began making its way towards Florida, producers with The Dan Bongino Show reached out to Moon Griffon about the possibility that they would need him to host their show on Thursday.

On Thursday, as now-Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Sunshine State, that possibility became a reality for Moon. Bongino - as he mentions often on his show - is a resident of Florida.

Moon Griffon, Youtube via Moon Griffon Show
loading...

"I am always ready to jump in for Dan any time he needs me too," says Griffon. "My prayers go out to the people of Florida who have just had to deal with Hurricane Ian, which was so devastating. I'm honored that Dan and his producers would think of me as they are preparing for the storm."

This will be Moon's third time hosting The Dan Bongino Show. The previous two times have gone very well as Bongino has referred to him as "the Louisiana Legend," having fun with Moon as the two love to joke around when they share the same airwaves.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 6

The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?

When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet.
In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate.
While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.
Categories: Acadiana News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL