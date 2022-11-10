Moon Griffon Asked to Guest Host The Dan Bongino Show as Nicole Makes Landfall

On Wednesday, as Hurricane Nicole began making its way towards Florida, producers with The Dan Bongino Show reached out to Moon Griffon about the possibility that they would need him to host their show on Thursday.

On Thursday, as now-Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in the Sunshine State, that possibility became a reality for Moon. Bongino - as he mentions often on his show - is a resident of Florida.

Moon Griffon, Youtube via Moon Griffon Show Moon Griffon, Youtube via Moon Griffon Show loading...

"I am always ready to jump in for Dan any time he needs me too," says Griffon. "My prayers go out to the people of Florida who have just had to deal with Hurricane Ian, which was so devastating. I'm honored that Dan and his producers would think of me as they are preparing for the storm."

This will be Moon's third time hosting The Dan Bongino Show. The previous two times have gone very well as Bongino has referred to him as "the Louisiana Legend," having fun with Moon as the two love to joke around when they share the same airwaves.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 6 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.