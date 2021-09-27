Get our free mobile app

Shreveport Police say 32-year-old Ureka Black of Shreveport threw her two young children from the Cross Lake Bridge into the water below on Friday, September 24th. Black was arrested over the Texas state line on Friday afternoon, and brought back to Caddo Parish over the weekend.

When Black allegedly threw her two children into the water, it lead to the death of her 8-month-old son, and injured her 5-year-old son. The 5-year-old was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he is recovering.

Ureka Black - CPSO

KTBS is now reporting that Black has a long arrest record, has spent time in jail, and has had court ordered anger management and parenting classes.

The report says that Black has been arrested 6 times in Caddo Parish, and at least 5 times in Bossier Parish. The arrests include multiple charges for prostitution, multiple arrests for arson, trespassing, resisting arrest, assault, domestic abuse, property damage, aggravated battery, among other charges.

Black's most recent arrest was on human trafficking and prostitution charges. KTBS reports on that conviction:

"At her sentencing, Black admitted to encouraging a juvenile to get into prostitution. She was arrested in a sting that first led to the arrest of the young girl. Detectives then used that 17-year-old to get to Black.

According to investigative reports, the juvenile told vice agents a woman, who she referred to as ”Girk,” contacted her and told her the advertisement she was using to solicit business was set up wrong and offered to help her do it the right way. “Girk” promised within a few months the juvenile would be “driving nice cars, buying nice clothes and have more money than she ever needed,” the girl told agents.

Agents arranged for the girl to contact Black, who was then arrested. Black refused to answer agents’ questions and asked for an attorney. Two cell phones were seized."

In addition to that prostitution arrest, Black was arrested three more times for prostitution, but it appears only faced charges one of those arrests. In the case she did face prosecution, she pleaded no contest and was given only 6 months jail time, with credit for time served.

Black also faced a serious arson charge for lighting her ex-boyfriends house on fire in 2010. KTBS' report says that she broke into the ex-boyfriend's home and set it on fire while her 2-year-old daughter was with her. Black pleaded guilty to simple arson in that case, and was given a 5-year prison sentence. But that sentence was suspended, and she was given 30 days in jail instead.

However, Black eventually violated her probation, and ended up being sent back to prison for the 5-year sentence. However, she was released after only 9 months.

Currently Black will be facing one count of second degree murder, and one count of attempted second degree murder, for allegedly throwing her children into Cross Lake on Friday.

