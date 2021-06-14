New Broussard Police Chief to Take Oath Today

Vance Olivier will officially become Broussard's new police chief during a swearing in ceremony at city hall on Monday.

Olivier, a former Lafayette Police Department sergeant and LPD spokesman, was appointed by the Broussard City Council to the post last week. He will serve through next year's regular election for the position.

Oliver succeeds former chief Brannon Decou. Decou, who served as the city's chief for nearly two decades, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal in which an officer accused him of sending inappropriate text messages and Snapchat messages. The law firm investigating sexual harassment allegations in the Broussard Police Department says former chief Brannon Decou violated the city’s harassment policy. Despite this, the firm said none of Decou did not break any laws.

Read More: Law Firm: Former Broussard Chief Violated Harassment Policy | https://kpel965.com/law-firm-former-broussard-chief-violated-harassment-policy/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The inauguration ceremony begins at 10 a.m.