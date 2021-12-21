New Iberia Family Seeks New Information in 32 Year Old Unsolved Murder

A New Iberia family is still searching for answers after a loved one was murdered 32 years ago.

Yolanda Broussard was shot to death in her home in Lydia on December 9, 1989. Since that terrible night police have not been able to make an arrest in the case and are still searching for some answers. To this day police have said that they will keep the case open and review any new evidence that comes forward.

And that is just what the family is seeking…new evidence.

I had the privilege of getting to know Yolanda’s daughter, Seneca Broussard Allen while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Journalism at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Seneca was a lovely girl who had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever met. We became pretty close over the semesters and I came to call her a friend. When I learned of what had happened to her mother several years before I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It broke my heart to know that her family didn’t have any closure when it came to the death of her mom. Over the years life got in the way and we lost touch with each other but remained friends on Facebook, so when she posted the story again about her mother’s tragic death a few days ago I couldn’t help but wonder why this case hasn’t been solved. When I asked Seneca if I could write a story about this she said, “absolutely yes.”

Seneca was three years old on December 9, 1989, and was actually in the house at the time of her mother’s death.

"I feel like I remember some of before [the murder] and a little after, said Seneca. "I know I witnessed what happened, but I know I have no memory of that event."

Seneca’s grandmother, Evelyn Broussard, said that Seneca doesn’t remember anything about the night in question. Days after the event, Evelyn recalls Seneca telling her a few details about that night but unfortunately, nothing came out of those details.

The Broussard family thought that this case would have been solved in a few days however decades have gone by and nothing has happened. Seneca said that the hardest part of all of this is just not having her mom around.

New Iberia is a small and friendly community with a population of around 29,000 individuals. Most people who live in New Iberia have lived in the city their entire life or have family members that have been there most of their lives. So the Broussard family is convinced that someone may know something about Yolanda’s death. If you have any details about Yolanda Broussard, the events of December 9, 1989, or if you know someone who might know something, please reach out to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department located at 300 Iberia Street, Suite 120 New Iberia, La 70560, or call them at (337) 369-3714.

Here is the interview KATC TV 3 did on Yolanda Broussard in 2019: