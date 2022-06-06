New Iberia Police: Shoplifting Suspects Run Over Store Employee

An employee of a New Iberia grocery store is in the hospital after police say two shoplifting suspects struck the employee with a car.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at the Rouses on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

According to New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland Laseter, two employees of the grocery store tried to stop two men they saw stealing items from the store. Laseter says the suspects then got into a red Chevrolet Impala and sped away. According to Laseter, the suspects hit one of employees with their car, dragging that employee in the parking lot.

Laseter described the employee's injuries as "major," but he did not state the employee's condition.

Laseter says investigators have identified one of the suspects and that more updates about this case are forthcoming. That suspect's face was captured in a photo taken at the crime scene.

In the meantime, anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

