Are New Iberia Residents In Favor of Traffic Cameras?

Are New Iberia Residents In Favor of Traffic Cameras?

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

New Iberia could soon have traffic light cameras around the city, and by the looks of it, residents are pretty supportive.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
loading...

New Iberia Traffic Light Cameras

The New Iberia City Council will soon be hearing a bid from a Tennesse-based company to install traffic cameras throughout the city.

KATC's Drakkar Francois spoke with several New Iberia residents who all seemed to support the idea.

At the upcoming City Council meeting, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Blue Line Solutions out of Tennesse will make their proposal to secure the contract with the City of New Iberia for the traffic light cameras.

Blue Line Solutions will explain how traffic light cameras will help make New Iberia safer, as well as provide a welcome additional revenue stream for the city.

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images
loading...

 

Judging by the reaction from residents when asked if they would be in favor of traffic light cameras, it seems that New Iberians are supportive of the idea.

From Drakkar Francois via KATC -

"'I think it’s a good idea,' said Rena Brooks.

'I think it’s a pretty good idea,' said Henry Duplantus.

'It doesn’t bother me,' said Jessie LeGrier."

When the contract between the City of Lafayette and Redflex expired in early 2018, red-light traffic cameras were discontinued except for a select few around the city's school zones.

Read more at KATC.com.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: New Iberia, new iberia city council, red light cameras, traffic lights
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top