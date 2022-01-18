New Iberia’s Justin Champagne Signs Reported Seven-Figure Record Deal [Video]

Musician Justin Champagne of New Iberia has been racking up 10s of millions of streams with his music and now, he's announced he taking it to another level in a big way.

Justin Champagne Hometown Famous Justin Champagne Via YouTube loading...

KLFY reports that earlier today (01/18/22) at the Sugarcane Festival Building, Champagne announced he's just signed a reported seven-figure record deal with OneRPM and their sister company Verge out of Nashville.

Champagne says the seven-figure recording contract is for three albums over as many years.

Last week, Champagne was recognized as "Country Rap Insiders’ 2021 Emerging Artist of the Year".

Justin tells KLFY -

"I guess as soon as I did my first song which was years ago and the reaction that I got from all the people, and I was like well this might be something. So I did more and more, and it got bigger and bigger, and the numbers are crazy now.”

Taking a look at the monstrous streaming numbers Champagne is racking up, it's easy to why record labels have been scrambling to get him on their rosters.

Champagne's song "When I Pull Up" has well over 9 million views on YouTube alone, and all in roughly only about a year's time.

Below is one of Champagne's most recent songs "Hometown Famous" featuring Mario Morales.

Champagne tells KLFY "the way I look at it is like I’ve been underestimated my whole life. You know what I mean? So if I can stay here (New Iberia) and try to imprint something here and let more people know that it is possible."

If you're wondering why you haven't heard about Champagne playing gigs around Acadiana, it's because he hasn't. He's been steady playing and cutting his teeth all across the U.S.

But all that changes March 12, 2022.

Tickets are on-sale now for the "Hometown Throw Down" featuring Clay Cormier, Mario Morales, and more Saturday, March 12 at The Sugarcane Festival Building in New Iberia.

Get your tickets over at eventbrite.com, and read more about Justin Champagne at KLFY.com.