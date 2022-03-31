Well, he took the law into his own hands.

A man who works in real estate in New Orleans posted photos of someone he tied up after the man was allegedly caught burglarizing a home.

Eric Hernandez says in a Facebook post that the man seen here was seen stealing from a home and that's when he tied him up until police got there.

To make matters worse, Hernandez says that it took NOPD 90 minutes to respond to his call. So yes, this guy was tied up for a minute.

Eric Hernandez Eric Hernandez loading...

This isn't the first delay we hear about within the police department over in New Orleans.

Just recently, when a woman was carjacked and dragged to her death, bystanders say that no one answered their 911 calls when they witnessed the unfortunate.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Here's the post that Hernandez shared on social media and we can't help but think that the man tied up here couldn't wait for police to arrive.

We should remind you here that it is never really safe to take the law into your own hands. Be very careful when approaching someone that may be doing something wrong.