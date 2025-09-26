(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Police arrested four students at a high school in Lafayette on Thursday after they got into a fight on campus.

KLFY News 10 reports that the four students got into a fight in a restroom, and one student was cut by another student who allegedly had a pair of scissors in his hand.

School resource officers responded to the altercation in the restroom, and one student, 18-year-old Jeremiah Clovis, was charged with simple battery, resisting arrest, and battery of a police officer.

Clovis was identified as the student who was cut by the scissors in the altercation.

The 15-year-old student who allegedly used the scissors in the fight was booked into the juvenile detention center on the charge of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

Two other students were also arrested on charges of simple battery and released into the custody of their parents.

While authorities continue to investigate the incident at Northside High School, police tell News 10 that the altercation stemmed from "one word against another.” Jeremiah Clovis, who was arrested by police, was released on bond.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.