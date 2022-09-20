NTSB Wants All Vehicles to Check Drivers For Alcohol Consumption

This is going to be a hot topic.

The Associate Press (Detroit) is reporting that the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems built into them

The main purpose behind this proposal is to stop someone who may be intoxicated from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

In the report from the AP, "The new push to make roads safer was included in a report released Tuesday about a horrific crash last year in which a drunk driver's SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck near Fresno, California, killing both adult drivers and seven children."

Numbers show that more and more people are being killed on the road by drunk drivers and now the NTSB says that this is a crisis in the country.

The report would go on to say, "The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said the recommendation is designed to put pressure on NHTSA to move. It could be effective as early as three years from now."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a group of 16 automakers have been jointly funding research on alcohol monitoring since 2008, forming a group called Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety.

NTSB says as soon as the technology is implemented or built into newer vehicles, more lives will be saved on the roads across the country.

We ask, how do you feel about this proposal for newer vehicles?

Sadly, we've seen a number of innocent lives taken in Acadiana by drunk drivers through the years, but is that enough to persuade you to support the NTSB's proposal?

You can comment on the social media page that linked you to this story.