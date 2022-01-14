One Dead Following Major Crash on Evangeline Thruway Thursday Afternoon

One Dead Following Major Crash on Evangeline Thruway Thursday Afternoon

Thinkstock

A major vehicle crash occurred late in the afternoon on Thursday, January 13, 2022, on the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

We have learned that one person has died due to injuries suffered in the wreck.

Traffic investigators with the Lafayette Police Department were able to determine that vehicle one was traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder, against the flow of traffic. Vehicle two was traveling south in the outside lane on the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

While traveling, for an unknown reason, vehicle one swerved into oncoming traffic and struck vehicle two head on. The driver of vehicle one was transported to a local hospital and died in the early morning hours of January 14, 2022.

The deceased has been identified as Faith Armond, 60, of Sunset, Louisiana.

The driver of vehicle two was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. A passenger inside vehicle two was also treated and listed in "serious" but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Division.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: crash, evangeline thruway, fatality
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top