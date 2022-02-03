One Dead Following Tuesday Night Shooting in New Iberia

A Tuesday night shooting in New Iberia has left one person dead.

The New Iberia Police Department received a call around 9:30 pm. When officers arrived at the residence, located in the 1500 block of Montagne Street, they found the victim laying on the floor with gunshot wounds inside the home.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene. He has since been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office as Denzel Matthews of New Iberia.

According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, there were no signs of forced entry, so that is leading detectives to believe that Matthews and the shooter knew each other.

New Iberia Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, including conducting interviews, canvassing the neighborhood and processing evidence and video surveillance.

As we receive more information regarding this shooting, we'll update this story.

