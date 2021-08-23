One Dead In St. Martinville Shooting

For the second time in the last four days, St. Martinville police are investigating a shooting.

This time, it's a fatal shooting.

According to police, it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Audrey Circle.

Neighbors said they heard about five gunshots when that shooting happened. Police say the suspect shot the victim through his front door. The victim later died.

Police Chief Ricky Martin tells us his officers are still investigating. He says he expects to release more information about this case later today.

Police do not know if this shooting is connected to the one that happened Friday night near the intersection of Pecan and Martin Luther King Streets. One person was injured and taken to the hospital in that incident. That shooting remains under investigation.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting. If you have information, call the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-2226.

