One Subject Dead After Officer Involved Shooting – Louisiana State Police Investigating

According to a release on social media, Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on November 21, 2021. No officers were injured in the incident that involved Louisiana State Police and East Jefferson Levee District Officers, with the subject of the shooting dying on the scene.

TSM Photo

The incident occurred near Metairie and Jefferson in the Greater New Orleans area.

According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) news release, LSP began their investigation into a shooting on Airline Highway near Causeway Boulevard yesterday. Both LSP officers from Troop B and East Jefferson District Police Department officers were involved in the incident.

Officers were first alerted of a subject walking along the highway with a firearm by concerned motorists as the officers were assisting traffic control operations near Airline Highway and Severn Avenue.

vmargineanu

After being alerted, officers responded to the area and found a black male subject with a firearm in one hand and a knife in the other. As officers attempted to make contact with the subject, he fled on foot which is what began the pursuit.

The release details that officers repeated commands to the subject throughout the pursuit, urging him to drop the weapons. They at one point discharged a taser which was ineffective.

After ignoring more verbal commands, the subject turned towards the officers and pointed the firearm in their direction. The report details that this is when one LSP Trooper and two East Jefferson District Police Department officers discharged their weapons and struck the subject. The subject died on the scene of the incident.

LSP Crime Lab processed the scene for evidence and Troopers are still working to identify the subject of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

LSP is asking anyone who may have more information on the incident to please contact them.

See the post with details from Louisiana State Police on Facebook below.