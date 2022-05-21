One Dead, One Critical after Acadia Parish Crash

Charges are pending against a driver involved in a deadly crash in Acadia Parish.

That crash happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on LA 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish near Maxie.

According to state troopers, Jasmine Carrier's car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Troopers say Carrier overcorrected and spun her car into the path of another vehicle driven by Karen Bollich. Investigators say the front of Carrier's car hit Bollich's car in the driver's door. The impact of the crash killed Bollich, of Eunice, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrier, of Crowley, was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Toxicology reports are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

