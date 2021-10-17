One Deputy Killed, Two Injured in Houston Bar Ambush

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounded two others.

The Houston Police Department says one person was detained, but he's not believed to be the shooter.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when a man with an AR-15-style rifle shot them from behind.

Herman's office says the third deputy was shot when he came to help.

