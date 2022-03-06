One Man Dead After Drowning While Fishing on Toledo Bend

Waves from high winds are believed to have caused a boat to sink on the south end of Toledo Bend on Saturday afternoon.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, two men in their 50s from Lake Charles were headed to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side when the incident occurred.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officers found one of the men holding on to a stump while the other man apparently drowned. Both men were wearing life vests.

The survivor was air-lifted to a Shreveport hospital and treated for hypothermia while the other man was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Wildlife Agents, Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies, and Texas Authorities were among the agencies who searched for the men and their vessel.

The accident remains under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.