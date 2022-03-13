One Man Dead After Two Fishermen Went Missing at Toledo Bend on Saturday

A man is dead following a fishing trip turned tragedy on Saturday afternoon at Toledo Bend.

According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, his office received a call around 3:30 pm on Saturday, March 12th that two fishermen went missing near Solan's Camp on the north part of Toledo Bend Lake.

Evidently the two men went fishing the day before and never returned.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries along with Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies were dispatched and began searching. Around 8:00 pm last night, a body was recovered.

The search for the other missing man continues today by Wildlife Agents and Deputies.

The identities of the two men have not been revealed.

Last Saturday, a similar tragedy happened at Toledo Bend when high winds caused a both to sink on the south of the lake.

Two men from Lake Charles were in the boat. One survived by clinging on to a stump and, sadly, the other man drowned.