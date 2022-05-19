One Person Dead After Shooting at Carencro Mobile Home Park

One person is dead following a shooting inside a mobile home in Carencro on Wednesday evening.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, a suspect has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 7:30 pm in the 100 block of Sateen Royale Circle.

Chief Anderson did confirm that the victim was an adult male and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was detained on the scene and is being questioned.

Anderson said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute. He said that detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering further information.

The identity of the victim has not yet been made public.

The investigation remains ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.