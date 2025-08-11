Highlights

58-year-old David Woodson of Opelousas was arrested on multiple felony charges involving crimes against a minor

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation in July 2025 following reports of sex crimes

Woodson faces charges including aggravated crimes against nature, sexual battery of a victim under 13, and molestation of a juvenile

Arrest executed August 8, 2025, at the suspect's residence; transported to St. Landry Parish Detention Center

Investigation remains active and ongoing, with LSP SVU continuing their work

Opelousas Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges Involving Minor

Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit completes arrest following month-long investigation into alleged sex crimes

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — A 58-year-old Opelousas man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges related to alleged sex crimes involving a minor, following an investigation that began in July by Louisiana State Police detectives.

David Woodson was arrested August 8, 2025, at his residence after detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit secured an arrest warrant from the St. Landry Parish 27th Judicial District Court.

Get our free mobile app

What St. Landry Parish Residents Need to Know

According to Louisiana State Police, the investigation began in July 2025 when detectives received reports of sex crimes involving a minor. The month-long investigation resulted in formal charges against Woodson, including LA RS 14:89.1 (Aggravated Crimes Against Nature), LA RS 14:43.1 (Sexual Battery of a Victim Under 13), and LA RS 14:81.2 (Molestation of a Juvenile).

Following his arrest at his Opelousas residence, Woodson was transported to the St. Landry Parish Detention Center, where he was processed on the charges. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

LSP Special Victims Unit Mission

The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit works specifically to rescue and seek justice for victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and human trafficking for sex or labor. The specialized unit handles some of the state's most serious crimes against vulnerable populations.

How the Public Can Help

Louisiana State Police emphasize that community members play a crucial role in identifying suspects accused of these types of crimes. The public is urged to report any criminal or suspicious activity through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system.

An anonymous reporting form is available to submit information directly to the appropriate investigators. The form can be accessed by visiting la-safe.org and clicking on the "Suspicious Activity" link.