Music world mourns the loss of a true icon

Ozzy Osbourne, one of the most recognizable figures in rock history and frontman of the legendary band Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76.

His family confirmed Tuesday morning that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” read the official statement from Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis Osbourne.

From Black Sabbath to Solo Icon

Born in Birmingham, England, Ozzy co-founded Black Sabbath in 1968, ushering in a new era of heavy metal. With timeless anthems like “Paranoid,” “War Pigs,” and “Iron Man,” Sabbath helped define a generation.

Despite being dismissed from the band in 1979 due to substance abuse, Ozzy launched a wildly successful solo career. His debut solo album Blizzard of Ozz, featuring the iconic “Crazy Train,” went multi-platinum, and he continued to dominate rock charts for decades.

He earned five Grammy Awards as a solo artist and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 with Black Sabbath.

More Than a Musician

In the early 2000s, Ozzy became a household name beyond music with The Osbournes, a groundbreaking MTV reality show that gave fans a glimpse into his chaotic, hilarious, and often heartwarming family life.

Married to Sharon Osbourne since 1982, the couple weathered public struggles and personal triumphs. Sharon served as his longtime manager and was instrumental in his post-Sabbath career.

Their children—Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis—have continued the family’s entertainment legacy in various television and media ventures.

Legacy Beyond the Stage

Despite his struggles with addiction and health over the years, Ozzy remained a symbol of rock resilience. His music, larger-than-life persona, and raw authenticity made him one of the most beloved—and unpredictable—figures in pop culture.

Black Sabbath had recently announced plans to reunite original members for a 2025 tour. It’s unclear what will happen next for the band in light of Ozzy’s death.

He is survived by Sharon, his five children, and several grandchildren.

Rest in peace to the Prince of Darkness.

This story will be updated as more details become available.