An altercation in New Iberia was caught on camera Monday afternoon and it involved a few ladies.

I can't tell if this resulted from a minor car accident or if the combatants simply decided to settle their differences while in traffic, but this wasn't what you'd expect to see while in traffic.

As you can see below, there was a lot of hair-pulling and swinging, but they all do go their separate ways after the confrontation.

Anthony Myers

No one appeared to be seriously injured, yet this still caught the attention of many near the corner of Lewis of Parkview in New Iberia.

According to an eyewitness, three occupants jumped out of each car and duked it out, while partially blocking traffic.

If you turn up the volume, you can hear a local Christmas commercial running on the radio, Tis The Season!